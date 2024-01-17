Rock Springs and Green River City Councils announce new Board and Committee members

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]
January 17, 2024 — The Rock Springs City and Green River City Councils both met on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, and discussed the new appointments and reappointments to their City Boards, Committees, and Commissions.
The following person(s) appointed or reappointed to the Rock Springs City Boards and Commissions are:
- Fire Civil Service Commission – Dan Hinesley, 1st Term
- Joint Powers Water Board—Rob Young, 2nd Term
- Planning & Zoning Commission—David Jarrell, 1st Term
- Planning & Zoning Commission—Zane Isaacson, 2nd Term
- Planning & Zoning Commission—Mark Rubich, 1st Term
- Parks & Recreation Advisory Board—Jim Schmidt, Unexpired Term
- Parks & Recreation Advisory Board—Heather Aguayo, Unexpired Term
- Rock Springs Historical Museum Board—Breanna Jackman, 2nd Term
The following person(s) appointed or reappointed to the Green River City Boards and Committees are:
- Aaron Reichl was appointed to the Joint Powers Water for a three-year term.
- Kim Strid was reappointed to the Joint Travel & Tourism Board for an additional three-year term.
- Neal Holcomb was reappointed to the WYDOT Green River Urban System Advisory Committee.
- Dustin Romero was appointed to the WYDOT Green River Urban System Advisory Committee.
- Rachel Todd was reappointed to the WYDOT Green River Urban System Advisory Committee.
- Mark Westenskow was reappointed to the WYDOT Green River Urban System Advisory Committee.