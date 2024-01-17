Rock Springs and Green River City Councils announce new Board and Committee members

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

January 17, 2024 — The Rock Springs City and Green River City Councils both met on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, and discussed the new appointments and reappointments to their City Boards, Committees, and Commissions.

The following person(s) appointed or reappointed to the Rock Springs City Boards and Commissions are:

Fire Civil Service Commission – Dan Hinesley, 1st Term

Joint Powers Water Board—Rob Young, 2nd Term

Planning & Zoning Commission—David Jarrell, 1st Term

Planning & Zoning Commission—Zane Isaacson, 2nd Term

Planning & Zoning Commission—Mark Rubich, 1st Term

Parks & Recreation Advisory Board—Jim Schmidt, Unexpired Term

Parks & Recreation Advisory Board—Heather Aguayo, Unexpired Term

Rock Springs Historical Museum Board—Breanna Jackman, 2nd Term

The following person(s) appointed or reappointed to the Green River City Boards and Committees are: