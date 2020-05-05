Rock Springs and Green River City Councils in session tonight

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 5, 2020) — Both the Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be meeting tonight in their respective City Halls. Each meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and each is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both will be available for viewing.

Rock Springs City Council Agenda can be found here. The Rock Springs City Council meeting will stream live on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/rockspringswy

The Green River City Council Agenda can be found here. The Green River City Council meeting will be viewed on local cable channel 23 and streamed through the City of Green River Government Facebook page.