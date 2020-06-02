Rock Springs and Green River City Councils in session tonight

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 2, 2020) — Both the Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be meeting in regular sessions tonight at their respective City Halls. Both meetings are scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.

Items on tonight’s agenda for the Rock Springs City Council include a request from the Rock Springs Police Department for permission to apply for a Bulletproof Vest Grant and recommendations from the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board for an upcoming Golf Appreciation Days event.

City of Rock Springs June 2, 2020 agenda – Click here.

The Green River City Council agenda features a request from the Green River High School National Honor Society. The group is seeking consideration for Special Use Permit approval for the construction of a dog park to be located on City property next to Animal Control on East Teton Boulevard.

City of Green River June 2, 2020 agenda – Click here.