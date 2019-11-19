Rock Springs and Green River City Councils in session tonight

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 19, 2019) – Both the Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be meeting tonight at 7:00 p.m. in their respective City Hall Council Chambers.

Green River agenda items include a third and final reading on amending the city’s smoking prohibited ordinance to address the growing usage of vaporizing pens and electronic cigarettes. The City Prosecutor and the Green River Police Department are recommending the amendment to this ordinance for consistency in definition.

There will also be a public hearing to rename Lincoln Street to Lincoln Circle to eliminate confusion to emergency responders whose MapServer location program refers to Lincoln Street as Lincoln Circle.

Click here to see the complete agenda.

In Rock Springs, agenda items include David Fedrizzi receiving the Outstanding Citizen Award, a request from the city’s Finance Department for approval of the fiscal year 2019 audit report, and a request from the Parks and Recreation Department to apply for two grants to host two future hockey tournaments.

Click here to see the complete agenda.