Rock Springs and Green River City Councils to meet tonight

Rock Springs, WY (10/15/19) – Both the Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be meeting tonight in regular sessions. Both council meetings will begin at 7:00 p.m. in their respective City Hall Chambers.

Items on the Green River City Council agenda include a request from the City Prosecutor and the Green River Police Department on a proposed amendment to the city’s smoking prohibited ordinance to get consistency in the definition and to address the growing usage and concerns with vaporizing pens and electric cigarettes.

Click here to see the full scheduled agenda for tonight’s Green River City Council.

In Rock Springs, council members will vote on a resolution accepting and approving a contract with DeBernardi Construction Company, Inc. in the amount of $377,880, for the 2020 Concrete Replacement Phase I Project 4. They will also vote on a resolution accepting a contract with Jackman Construction, Inc. in the amount of $89,500, for the Bunning Park Area Rehabilitation Phase II Project. Public hearings will also take place on a variety of transfers of liquor licenses plus one liquor license application.

Click here to see the full scheduled agenda for tonight’s Rock Springs City Council meeting.