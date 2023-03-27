Rock Springs and Green River City summer job opportunities

March 27, 2023 — The City of Green River and Rock Springs are now hiring for seasonal summer positions for 2023.

Rock Springs

The Rock Springs Civic Center has an opening for certified lifeguards for the outdoor pools and their Summer Programs and Sports Camps. Proof of lifeguard certification is required. If you are interested, apply through the website, or pick up and return applications to Rock Springs City Hall.

Green River

The City of Green River is now hiring for seasonal summer positions for 2023. Available jobs include waste and wastewater seasonal operation assistants and parks development seasonal operation assistants. Click here for more information.

Open Seats on the Green River Planning and Zoning Commission

The City of Green River is looking for two residents to serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission. This is a volunteer board that meets on the second Wednesday of each month on an as-needed basis. Learn more here. If you are interested, applications are available on the City of Green River website.