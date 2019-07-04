Rock Springs and Green River Fireworks Show Information

Rock Springs, WY (7/4/19) – With a 40% chance of showers or thunderstorms tonight, hopefully, mother nature will cooperate and both Green River and Rock Springs Fireworks display will stay dry and colorful.

Advertisement

Green River Fireworks are scheduled to start at 10:00 p.m. with the best viewing taking place at Veteran’s Park. Green River city officials remind viewers that firecrackers, skyrockets, roman candles and sparklers and any other type of fireworks are illegal within the city limits.

Rock Spring Fireworks are also scheduled for 10:00 p.m. Festivities will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the Wataha Complex with games and refreshments. As in Green River, Rock Springs city officials remind residents the shooting off of fireworks within the city limits of Rock Springs is illegal.

Advertisement

WyoRadio stations KQSW-FM (96.5 Q96, and KSIT-FM, 99.7 JACK-FM) will be providing fireworks music at 10:00 p.m. You can also stream the stations at 96KQSW.com and 99KSIT.com.