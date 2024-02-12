Rock Springs and Green River High Schools join forces for 2024 Make-A-Wish fundraiser

By Amberlee Beardsley and Marisa DeClercq

February 12, 2024 — As we are starting off the 2024 Make-A-Wish fundraiser, Ms. DeClercq and I would like to thank our communities for the continued support that you give! We feel so blessed to have the opportunity to serve in a community that prioritizes giving back. We always find ourselves reflecting after events like Make-A-Wish and the Blood Drive Challenge, and we try to wrap our heads around the love and support that we and our students feel from the communities we live in.

Each November, when we attend the Wyoming Association of Student Councils Convention, we are honored as being the top high schools in the state who donate to Make-A-Wish. While this has been an honor that we have held for many years, we see that the needs of our own communities are often going unmet.

As a student government organization, we feel that it is important to develop leaders who come together to make a difference in the lives of their neighbors. That is why we have decided to combine forces as high schools across Sweetwater County to grant wishes TOGETHER! We hope to grow this effort in the future to reach out to our local organizations and provide assistance to those in need within our own communities.

We will always continue to support Make-A-Wish as a part of this effort, but this will be our last year of doing “Make-A-Wish Week” as we move forward in fundraising to grant wishes for those with needs here locally.

We feel strongly that the value of being able to provide assistance to organizations here within Sweetwater County will be more impactful and will result in our student leaders being able to see how their hard work and dedication can make positive changes right here in their own backyards. We look forward to your continued support and can’t wait to make a difference here at home!

Sincerely,

Amberlee Beardsley, Rock Springs High School Student Council Advisor

Marisa DeClercq, Green River High School Student Council Advisor