Rock Springs and Green River holiday shopping fairs taking place today and Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 15, 2019) – A couple of local holiday shopping fairs will start up today. One in Rock Springs, the other in Green River.

The Bitter Creek Boutique “Holiday Gift & Craft Boutique” is taking place today and Saturday at the Freight Station in Downtown Rock Springs. Preferred shopping will take place today from 4 to 7 p.m. with a $3.00 admission fee. Saturday is a free shopping day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with strollers welcomed on Saturday only.

In Green River, the 2019 Holiday Business Showcase will start up this evening at the Expedition Island Pavilion. The free to the public event will feature a variety of area merchants. Today’s hours are 6 to 9 p.m. with Saturday’s showcase open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.