Rock Springs and Green River Police Department officers respond to several calls including shots fired

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — On October 30, 2023, Rock Springs and Green River had several incidents involving two juvenile suspects. In Rock Springs, the suspects reportedly stole a vehicle, broke into several other vehicles, and took a handgun from one of the vehicles.

The suspects then traveled to Green River in the stolen vehicle. They committed several incidents of property damage, including a hit-and-run incident at the intersection of E Teton Ave. and Monroe Ave., damaging a stop sign. There were two separate calls for shots fired in the areas of W 3 N St, and Chugwater Dr.

Private residential property was damaged at both scenes, but there were no injuries to anyone involved. The suspects then traveled back to Rock Springs, where they stole another vehicle and subsequently crashed it at the intersection of Dewar and College Drive, which resulted in a foot pursuit with officers. The suspects were apprehended and were subsequently arrested. The suspects are facing multiple charges stemming from the incidents.