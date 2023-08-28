Rock Springs and Green River splash pads to close for the season

City of Green River Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Now that school is back in session and fall weather is creeping in, the last outdoor water activities across the county are nearing their closure.

Both Evers Park Splash Pad in Green River, as well as all splash pads within Rock Springs, will be closing this upcoming Monday, September 4, 2023. The outdoor pools within Rock Springs will resume operation in mid-June of 2024 whereas, the splash pads will open for the season on Memorial Day in 2024. Evers Splash Pad in Green River will open back up to the public on Memorial Day in 2024.

Despite the outdoor water activities nearing their closure, the Rock Springs Recreation Center, Civic Center, and Green River Recreation Center will continue with their pool hours throughout the fall and winter for optimum fun.

Rock Springs Recreation Center Pool Hours

Lap Pool

Monday & Wednesday – 6:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday & Thursday – 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. | 10:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Friday – 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. | 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday – 12:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Lazy River

Monday – Friday – 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday – 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Water Slides

Friday – Sunday – 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Rock Springs Civic Center Pool Hours

Monday & Wednesday – 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. | 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday & Thursday – 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. | 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Friday – 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. | 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Green River Recreation Center Pool Hours

Monday – Friday – 5:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | 4:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Saturday – 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Sunday – 12:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.