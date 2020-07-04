Rock Springs and Green River with fireworks on the 4th

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 4, 2020) — The skies will light up over both Rock Springs and Green River tonight with 4th of July fireworks displays. The weather folks will be cooperating with clear skies and light winds in the forecast for Saturday night.

The City of Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department will be celebrating America’s birthday at the Wataha Recreation Complex beginning at 7 p.m. The event will feature games and music with the fireworks display to follow around 10 p.m. Social distancing measures will be encouraged. There is no cost to attend.

A Green River fireworks display is also scheduled to start at 10 p.m. tonight. While the show can be seen from many areas around the city, Veteran’s Park is said to be one of the best vantage points.

Those attending either celebration are reminded that the personal use of fireworks within the city limits of both Rock Spring and Green River is illegal.

WyoRadio will be providing a musical salute to the county’s 244th birthday beginning at 10 p.m. The program will be available on 96.5 KQSW-FM (Q96), 99.7 KSIT-FM (JACK-FM), and 106.7 KMRZ-FM (HITS Now! 106). Listeners can also stream the programs on the stations’ web sites and mobile apps.