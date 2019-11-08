Rock Springs and Mountain View fall at state volleyball tournament

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 8, 2019) – It was a tough opening day of the Wyoming High School State Volleyball Tournament for area teams. Rock Springs lost in the 4A tournament and Mountain View fell in the 3A tournament.

Rock Springs came into the 4A chase as the #2 team out of the West, but fell 3-0 to the East #3 team Thunder Basin. Set scores were 16-25, 17-25, 22-25. The Lady Tigers drop into the Consolation Bracket and will play Riverton at 1 p.m. today. Riverton lost to Cheyenne East 3-1 on Thursday.

In 3A play, Mountain View, the #4 team for the West, suffered a 3-1 loss to the East’s #1 seed Rawlins. Set scores were 24-26, 20-25, 25-11, 11-25. Mountain View will play Torrington, a 3-0 loser to Pinedale at 2:30 p.m. West #2 Pinedale moves on to face Rawlins at 6 p.m.