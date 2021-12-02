Rock Springs and the area experienced a very warm and dry November

December 2, 2021 — To no one’s surprise, Rock Springs and the surrounding area officially experienced a warmer than usual November.

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, November’s daily average temperature in Rock Springs was 37.9 degrees (over a 24 hour period). That is 6.7 degrees higher than normal.

In addition, Rock Springs received just .11 of an inch of moisture in November, only 28% of normal, making it one of the driest Novembers since 1948 when weather data started being kept.

Here is a listing of other November climate conditions tracked by the NWS-Riverton office: