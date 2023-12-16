Rock Springs Animal Control adoption event taking place today

December 16, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

How about a great four-legged fur baby for a family gift this year? The Rock Springs Animal Control is holding an adoption event today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with many animals looking for a forever home. The shelter is located at 850 West Center Street.

Adoption fees for dogs and puppies are $80.00, with kitten adoption fees at $40.00 and cats at $20.

According to a Rock Springs Animal Control Facebook post, all adopted pets will also come with a voucher that will cover the cost of sprays/neuter and aid with vaccines.