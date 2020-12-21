Rock Springs Animal Control removes gas chamber, officially becomes no kill shelter

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 21, 2020) — A monumental day occurred at Rock Springs Animal Control on December 21, 2020, as the gas chamber, once used to euthanize animals was removed for good. In the past the gas chamber was a tool to assist Animal Control Officers with euthanizing animals, however, with changing times Rock Springs Animal Control has found more humane ways to tackle animal population problems and can do so without the use of carbon monoxide.

Since 2019 Animal Control employees Sarah Nichols, Carly Eversole-Norris, Karalee Wells, and Christina Dyches have made it their mission to remove the gas chamber permanently from the facility. Mayor Kaumo was essential in directing and authorizing the removal of the gas chamber by the end of 2020.

With help from City Councilman Tim Savage, a point of contact was made with the Humane Society of the United States to secure a $3,000.00 grant in exchange for demolishing the gas chamber. According to Sergeant Amanda Salazar, the acquired grant money will be used to make needed improvements at Rock Springs Animal Control’s facility which includes turning the room that once held the gas chamber into an infirmary for sick and infectious animals.

Rock Springs Streets Department employees facilitated the removal of the gas chamber from the shelter and also assisted with removing a second gas chamber (which was used prior to the current one) from a nearby storage area. Both gas chambers and a steel cage were then transported to Pacific Steel& Recycling to be crushed and recycled.

Rock Springs Animal Control’s focus is to manage animal populations through adoption, education, enforcement, and the ongoing spay and neuter program. By continuing to educate the community on the importance of spaying and neutering animals, the need for euthanasia will be considerably lower