Rock Springs Artists and Makers Market happening on Saturday

March 21, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff
In celebration of Rock Springs Arts Month, the Artists and Makers Market will be taking place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bunning Hall. The event will feature many artists and crafters selling their homemade projects. Specialty food concessions will also be available. There is no cost to attend.
Some of the vendors scheduled to appear:
Susie von Ahrens – Glassware
Sisters Cottage 307 – Gifts and home decor
Black Gold Jelly Company – Jenefer Tynsky
Gwendolyn Quitberg – Painting
Jennifer Albertini – Local licensed University of Wyoming engraver
Sinful by Jamie – Jamie Downing – Baker
Kimmie Diehl Rouse – Sewing and crafting
Edie” Art Creation – Edie Reed – Painting
Beth McConnell – Jewelry, bookmarks, and ornaments
Katie Miles – Baked goods
Ariana Kuhn – Digital, oil, and acrylic painting
Big Guy Tie-Dye – Jason Smith
Emily Debernardi – Artist
307-Upcycle – Jamie Rodgers – Crafter
Plaid Sofa Studios – Ben and Melody Nathan – Artist
Donna Toly – Quilting
Debbie Rice – Crafter
Sarah Page and Allie (Lizzie) Smith – Crafters
Amanda Romero – Artist
Rock Art & More – Diana and Steve Miller – Artist