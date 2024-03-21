Rock Springs Artists and Makers Market happening on Saturday

Photo courtesy of Rock Springs URA

March 21, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

In celebration of Rock Springs Arts Month, the Artists and Makers Market will be taking place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bunning Hall. The event will feature many artists and crafters selling their homemade projects. Specialty food concessions will also be available. There is no cost to attend.

Some of the vendors scheduled to appear:

Susie von Ahrens – Glassware

Sisters Cottage 307 – Gifts and home decor

Black Gold Jelly Company – Jenefer Tynsky

Gwendolyn Quitberg – Painting

Jennifer Albertini – Local licensed University of Wyoming engraver

Sinful by Jamie – Jamie Downing – Baker

Kimmie Diehl Rouse – Sewing and crafting



Edie” Art Creation – Edie Reed – Painting

Beth McConnell – Jewelry, bookmarks, and ornaments

Katie Miles – Baked goods

Ariana Kuhn – Digital, oil, and acrylic painting

Big Guy Tie-Dye – Jason Smith

Emily Debernardi – Artist

307-Upcycle – Jamie Rodgers – Crafter



Plaid Sofa Studios – Ben and Melody Nathan – Artist

Donna Toly – Quilting

Debbie Rice – Crafter

Sarah Page and Allie (Lizzie) Smith – Crafters

Amanda Romero – Artist

Rock Art & More – Diana and Steve Miller – Artist