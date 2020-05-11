Rock Springs baseball player signs to play at Iowa Wesleyan University

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 11, 2020) — Parker Ross, a 2020 Rock Springs High School graduate, recently signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Iowa Wesleyan University, in Mount Pleasant Iowa.

Ross is playing for the American Legion Post 24 Sand Puppies. He has also played for Rocky Mountain School of Baseball and Under Armour Baseball Factory in California where he was selected as a Baseball Factory All-Region player.

Ross is looking to continue his education towards a degree in Kinesiology.

Parker is the son of Nick and Jamie Ross.