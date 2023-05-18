Rock Springs Beautification Committee & Tree Board Recognizes Arbor Day

City of Rock Springs Parks & Recreation Employees, Dominion Energy Employees, Rock Springs City Beautification & Tree Board Members, and Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Employees – Photo submitted by the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The City of Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board recognized Arbor Day during City Council on Tuesday and hosted a tree planting event at the Dewar Drive Exit off I-80 into Rock Springs today.

The City of Rock Springs celebrated Arbor Day and its 29th year with Tree USA by planting 13 trees with 4 different species. Each year, the Rock Springs Parks Department plants around 100-150 trees a year. The city is working on a WYDOT grant with Y2 Consultants on all of our Gateway entryways. The city is planting trees to help with improvements since these entryways are the first impressions for visitors and citizens.

According to a press release, The City of Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board has focused on the gateway entrances into Rock Springs for years. “Studies show that the more trees and landscaping a city has, the more people are likely to engage with the public infrastructure and local businesses. Gateways also set the tone for a traveler’s experience as well” said Mark Lyon, City of Rock Springs Parks Superintendent.

Wyo4News Photo Wyo4News Photo Wyo4News Photo Wyo4News Photo Wyo4News Photo

Arbor Day is a day designated for planting trees. In 1872, J. Sterling Morton proposed to the Nebraska Board of this holiday, called Arbor Day, was first observed with the planting of more than a million trees in Nebraska, and Arbor Day is now observed throughout the nation and the world. Trees can reduce the erosion of precious topsoil by wind and water, cut heating and cooling costs, moderate the temperature, clean the air, produce life-giving oxygen, and provide habitat for wildlife. Trees are a renewable resource and increase property values, enhanced the economic vitality of business areas and beautify the community.

“Aesthetically appealing landscaping throughout a community not only provides a sense of pride for local residents, but it also provides a positive first impression for visitors to the area,” said Jenissa Meredith, Chief Executive Officer of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism and Board Chair of the Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board. “Arbor Day is a perfect opportunity to highlight the importance of trees and landscaping to a community and the overall positive impact that trees have on our health and well-being,” added Meredith.

According to Lyon, “To meet the City of Rock Springs’ true criteria, we have to have a tree ordinance, celebrate Arbor Day, and spend $2 per capita on tree maintenance and tree program.”