Rock Springs ‘Blood Drive Challenge’ community event today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 5, 2020) — Today, Rock Springs High School will be holding their community drive as part of the “I Bleed Orange/I Bleed Green Community Blood Drive Challenge”. The event will take place from noon to 6 p.m. at the Bunning Freight Station in Downtown Rock Springs.

Advertisement

The Rock Springs community blood drive was originally scheduled for this past Monday but was moved to today due to Monday’s winter storm. Monday appointments have been rescheduled for today with walk-ins still welcome.

Yesterday, Green River High School held their community blood drive at the Green River Recreation Center.

Both schools will have in-school student blood donations going on Thursday.