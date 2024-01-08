Rock Springs Boys & Girls Basketball starts regular season gameplay on Tuesday

Rock Springs High School – Wyo4News Photo

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

January 8, 2024 —Both Tigers squads are ready to begin regular season play as they will play their first game on their home court against the visiting Evanston Red Devils.

The Lady Tigers coached by Ramiro Candelaria have had a little bit of a slow start to their 2024 season as their tournament play record going into Tuesday’s matchup is 0-6, but a few of those games were close and could have gone in favor of the Tigers. Notable mentions for the Lady Tigers are Brynn Bider shooting 43% from the court and Tiana Copeland who up to this point is perfect at the free-throw line.

Their opponent though has had much of the similar taste to start their 2024 season as well. They have played one extra game than the Tigers and have a current tournament record of 0-7. Both teams are looking to start the regular season with a win and carry on that momentum through their seasons.

The boys’ squad has seen some success in their preseason play, as their tournament play record going into regular season play is 3-4, just under .500. They also had some hard-fought games that could have gone in their direction, which could benefit them as they continue their season. A few notable players looking to continue their hot shooting are Boston James, shooting 60% from the court, and Andrew Moneyhun who is shooting 60% from behind the ark.

The Evanston Red Devils boy’s team is off to a pretty warm start. Their tournament play record is 4-3. It will be interesting to see if they can continue their two-game winning streak as they go on the road and visit the Tigers at home.