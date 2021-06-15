Rock Springs residents bury 2020 time capsule at Veteran’s Park

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 15, 2021) – If someone were to rank each year in the history of the world from best to worst on an all-time scale, the year 2020 would definitely be near the bottom.

The COVID-19 pandemic shook the world, forcing businesses to close their doors and people to stay indoors. In the United States, protests and riots seemed to become a weekly routine.

That’s why on June 11, 2021, Rock Springs residents came together to bury a time capsule at Veteran’s Park with everything they felt represented the year 2020.

In the time capsule, there are masks, hand sanitizer and, of course, toilet paper. Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle even wrote a letter on what his views were during the pandemic and included a Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office badge.

Tamera Kendrick, the Rock Springs resident who came up with the idea of burying 2020, said she got the idea by doing what many others did over the last 15 months – she was at the house doing nothing.

“Just sitting around the house doing nothing during the pandemic got me thinking. I just wanted to get rid of 2020. My son-in-law said he would build a time capsule for us and we just decided to bury anything that had to do with the year 2020,” she said.

On June 11, 2071, Kendrick said that one of her grandchildren will dig up the time capsule and open it to learn about the infamous year people had to deal with 50 years ago.

Kendrick said she had help from Sweetwater GOP, city of Rock Springs, Mayor Tim Kaumo and city council.