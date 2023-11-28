Rock Springs called “The Christmas Capital of Wyoming!”

The 2022 Lighted Christmas Parade in Downtown Rock Springs.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

November 28, 2023 — Rock Springs was listed as one of 11 Wyoming Christmas Towns That Will Fill Your Heart With Cheer in an article written by Onlyinyourstate.com. In the article they referred to Rock Springs as “The Christmas Capital of Wyoming!”

The article stated, “Nestled in the rugged embrace of Wyoming’s high desert, Rock Springs, the “Christmas Capital of Wyoming,” transforms into a winter wonderland come the holiday season. This charming city, with its snowy landscapes and warm community spirit, invites you to experience the holiday season with a hearty dose of small-town Wyoming charm. Rock Springs’ downtown streets come alive with a vibrantly-hued glow during the Christmas season. Twinkling lights adorn historic buildings, and the air is filled with the sounds of cheerful carolers. Stroll along the beautifully decorated streets, where local shops showcase unique gifts and seasonal delights.” Said Onlyinyourstate.com.

The article went on to talk about how the highlight of Rock Springs’ Christmas festivities is undoubtedly the Parade of Lights. “Picture this: a procession of brightly lit floats, each one a spectacle of creativity and holiday spirit. Local businesses, community groups, and even Santa himself make their way through the heart of the city, delighting spectators of all ages. But it doesn’t stop there! New as of 2023, Rock Springs is also hosting its very first Magical Light Show – a dazzling display, synced to music, that will be held along Elk Street. It’s so new we haven’t even added it to our Best Christmas Lights in Wyoming list yet! Tucked away in Southwest WY, Rock Springs is undeniably one of the most unexpected Christmas towns in Wyoming, but it definitely celebrates the season right.”

Allison Volcic, the Marketing and Industry Relations Manager at Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism, said, “Kudos to the staff at Downtown Rock Springs and the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce for all of their efforts in organizing all of the fun holiday activities that are coming up!” To see everything that Downtown Rock Springs has planned for the holiday season you can visit https://www.downtownrs.com/hometown-holidays.