Rock Springs Chamber Legislative Panel and Social occurring Thursday night

March 20, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Thursday night, local residents will have the opportunity to receive updated information from area state senators and representatives on the recent 66th Wyoming State Legislative Budget Session. This year’s legislative session ran from February to March 8 in Cheyenne.

The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce will be presenting its Legislative Panel and Social on Thursday at the Rock Springs City Hall in the City Council Chambers. The free-to-the-public event begins at 6:00 p.m. in the school’s Atrium, with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

There is plenty to discuss, as 366 bills and resolutions were introduced in this year’s 20-day budget session. The Legislature passed a total of 126 bills. Subjects of local interest include new property tax information and the 2025-2026 biennium budget, which includes a school funding budget in which Rock Spring will receive $150 million for the building of a new high school.

A question and answer session will take place following brief statements from the lawmakers.

Those scheduled to attend:

State Senators Stacey Jones, Larry Hicks, and John Kolb

State Representatives Cody Wylie, J.T. Larson, Clark Stith, Tony Niemiec, Scott Heiner, and Bob Davis.