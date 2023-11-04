Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce holds its 2023 Rock Star Awards banquet

November 3, 2023 — Wyo4News staff, [email protected]
The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce held its 2023 Rock Star Awards banquet on the evening of Nov. 3 in the Western Wyoming Community College Atrium. A YouTube video of all of the nominees can be found at 2023 Rock Star Awards Nominees Announcement – YouTube.
The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce 2023 Rock Star Award winners are!
Entrepreneur Award
307 Auto Plaza
Small Business Award
Tip’s Kitchen
Enterprise Award
Genesis Alkali Wyoming LP
Business of the Year Award
Deja Brew
Rock Star Recipient
Chad Banks
Customer Service Award
Sapporo Japanese Steak House
Community Involvement Award
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Foundation
Chamber Board Award
Simply Sunshine
The Rock Legend Recipient
Bob Spicer
Wyo4News congratulates all of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce 2023 Rock Star Award winners!