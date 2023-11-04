Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce holds its 2023 Rock Star Awards banquet

November 3, 2023 — Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce held its 2023 Rock Star Awards banquet on the evening of Nov. 3 in the Western Wyoming Community College Atrium. A YouTube video of all of the nominees can be found at 2023 Rock Star Awards Nominees Announcement – YouTube.

The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce 2023 Rock Star Award winners are!

Entrepreneur Award

307 Auto Plaza

Small Business Award

Tip’s Kitchen

Enterprise Award

Genesis Alkali Wyoming LP

Business of the Year Award

Deja Brew

Rock Star Recipient

Chad Banks

Customer Service Award

Sapporo Japanese Steak House

Community Involvement Award

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Foundation

Chamber Board Award

Simply Sunshine

The Rock Legend Recipient

Bob Spicer

Wyo4News congratulates all of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce 2023 Rock Star Award winners!