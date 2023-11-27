Photo courtesy of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce

November, 27, 2023

The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce is having a “$500 Chamber Elf Giveaway!” All you have to do to be entered to win a $500 Chamber Gift Certificate is take a photo of your receipt from one of the participating businesses! Then you can send the photo to the Rock Springs Chamber in one of three ways. You can text your photo to the Chamber at (307) 459-4808, you can email your photo to the Chamber at [email protected], or you can drop off or mail your receipt directly to the Rock Springs Chamber at 1897 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, WY.

Here is a full list of participating businesses where you can take a photo of your receipt:

Elements Integrative Wellness Center

Sidekicks Book-Bar

Whisler Chevrolet

Rock Island Gym

Shadow Mountain Furniture

Whiskey Goats Outdoor Co.

Star Stadium

Deja Brew

A Touch of Class Floral

Bi-Rite/Sweet Sage

Staples

307 Auto Plaza

Rushmore Furniture & Mattress

Escape Day Spa

Mack & Co.

Studio Designs Floral & Co.

Its All in the Details Boutique

Bookcliff Sales

Save the Date Floral

WyoWifeyShoppe

Bitter Creek Brewing

Daniel’s Jewelry

Wyoming Raised

And more businesses to come!