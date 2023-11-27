Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]
November, 27, 2023 —
The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce is having a “$500 Chamber Elf Giveaway!” All you have to do to be entered to win a $500 Chamber Gift Certificate is take a photo of your receipt from one of the participating businesses! Then you can send the photo to the Rock Springs Chamber in one of three ways. You can text your photo to the Chamber at (307) 459-4808, you can email your photo to the Chamber at [email protected], or you can drop off or mail your receipt directly to the Rock Springs Chamber at 1897 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, WY.
Here is a full list of participating businesses where you can take a photo of your receipt:
Elements Integrative Wellness Center
Sidekicks Book-Bar
Whisler Chevrolet
Rock Island Gym
Shadow Mountain Furniture
Whiskey Goats Outdoor Co.
Star Stadium
Deja Brew
A Touch of Class Floral
Bi-Rite/Sweet Sage
Staples
307 Auto Plaza
Rushmore Furniture & Mattress
Escape Day Spa
Mack & Co.
Studio Designs Floral & Co.
Its All in the Details Boutique
Bookcliff Sales
Save the Date Floral
WyoWifeyShoppe
Bitter Creek Brewing
Daniel’s Jewelry
Wyoming Raised
And more businesses to come!