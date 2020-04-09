Rock Springs Chamber “Stuff the Truck!” begins this afternoon

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 9, 2020) — Today from noon until four and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon a “Stuff the Truck” event will be going on at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce parking lot.

Residents are asked to drop off non-perishable items at the Rock Springs Clamber parking lot just off Dewar Drive.

To insure proper social distancing guidelines, the parking lot will be roped off with donations left inside the roped area. Volunteers will then place the items into a box truck for distribution. All non-perishable food items collected will be distributed within the community.