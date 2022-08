Rock Springs Chamber to hold candidate meet and greet today/debate on Friday

August 11, 2022 — The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce will host a political candidate meet and greet from 5 to 7 p.m. According to a Chamber newsletter, over 70 candidates for various local, county, and state offices will be in attendance. The event will take place at Chamber Park on Dewar Drive.

The Rock Springs Chamber will also be hosting a debate for those candidates running for Rock Springs Mayor and Rock Springs City Council on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Broadway Theater.

Wyoming’s primary election will take place this Tuesday.