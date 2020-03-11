Rock Springs City Council and firefighters union to meet again this evening

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 11, 2020) — The Rock Springs City Council and the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1499 will meet again tonight as they continued negotiations on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. This will be the third meeting between the two groups which will take place at the Rock Springs City Hall downstairs conference room at 5:15 p.m.

Among other items, the IAFF Local 1499 is looking to negotiate a two-year agreement with the City of Rock Springs.

Last Monday, March 9, both sides began discussion on possible action regarding respective proposals that were submitted from their first meeting.

The Council claimed they were not in favor of the Union’s proposed wage increases, stating that they would rather keep a flat rate in terms of wage instead of an increased percentage. The Union also insisted upon reclassifying wages for each rank, even if wage studies would be required to do so.

The Council also disagreed with compensating leave for Union activities, such as seminars, training, and conventions. They also were not in favor of increasing compensation time to a maximum of 480 hours, up from 240. The Union then returned claiming that they would be willing to stick with the 240 hours of max compensation time.

The Union was in favor of including two appointed members of the Union to the insurance committee. However, they remained in favor of negotiating a two year contract as opposed to a one year contract.

The Council claimed being in favor of cancer screenings for employees of the fire department prior to leaving the department. The Council was also in favor of more in-depth physicals that comply with NFPA-1582, and would hear recommendations on physicians from the Union, to be accepted by the Council.