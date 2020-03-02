Rock Springs City Council and firefighter’s union to meet again tonight

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 2, 2020) — The Rock Springs City Council will have another meeting tonight with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1499. The two groups met for the first-time last Tuesday to begin the negotiation process for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

At the first meeting, the IAFF presented the City with a two-year contract which included wage increases, compensation for union meetings, yearly physicals to meet City and Union standards, as well as several tweaks to language regarding current insurances.

The City’s proposals included appointing members of the firefighters’ union to the insurance committee, possible changes to deductible amounts, as well as the possibility of removing battalion chiefs from the bargaining unit.

Today’s meeting is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. at Rock Springs City Hall.