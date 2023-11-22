Rock Springs City Council approves financing for Ice Chiller project at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center

Photo by Explore Wyoming

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

November 21, 2023 — Trane U.S. Inc. has presented to the City of Rock Springs a contract to provide the City with a Turnkey retrofit solution (installation) for the amount of $960,616.

Council member Larry Hickerson asked the Director of Parks and Recreation, David Lansang, what the original budget for the Ice Chiller project was. Lansang responded that it was one of the specific purpose tax projects that was initially estimated at $900.000.

Lansang went on to say that there are three opportunities to recover the cost overrun from the original $900,00 estimate. The first opportunity is a discount of 2.5% ($21,015.40) of the total project cost if half of the project cost is prepaid. The second opportunity for recovering costs is that the R-22 Freon charge in the original chiller can be sold to a refrigerant company at the end of the current ice season for approximately $30,000. And the third opportunity for recovering costs is that they are working with Rocky Mountain Power on a rebate for installing a more energy-efficient system, with the approximate value being $30,000 – $40,000.

After hearing Lansang’s response, the council unanimously approved the funding for the contract with Trane U.S. Inc. for the City of Rock Springs Family Recreation Center Ice Chiller replacement project.