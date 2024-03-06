Rock Springs City Council approves Fire Department requests

Rock Springs City Hall – Wyo4News Photo

March 6, 2024 — Wyo4News

At last night’s Rock Springs City Council meeting, the Council unanimously approved requests from the Rock Springs Fire Department to apply for a FEMA grant for $925,000 for the purchase of new fire unspecified apparatus. The Council also voted to approve the RSFD request to apply for a $75,000 FEMA grant for the purpose of purchasing mental health and wellness courses, fitness equipment and firehose appliance purchases.

The agenda also included a Fie Department request for the purchase of a pre-owned ambulance at a cost of $25,800. The Council unanimously approved the purchase. The ambulance would be used as a backup or in the event of big events such as the National High School Finals Rodeo, which will be held at the Sweetwater Events Complex in July this year and in 2025.

Prior to ambulance purchase vote, the Council heard from Kim White, the director of the EMS Castle Rock Hospital Disctrict. White expressed support for the pe-owned ambulance purchase for the RSFD. She also informed the Council that Castle Rock currently has seven ambulances available with two staffed in Rock Springs and one in Green River. White stated limited available training has led to staffing concerns.