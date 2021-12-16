Rock Springs City Council approves Specific Purpose Tax ballot initiative

December 15, 2021 — The Rock Springs City Council had a special virtual meeting Wednesday evening to try once again to determine whether, as a body, they approve of putting a Specific Purpose Tax initiative on the November 2022 ballot.

After a lot of back and forth about cap amounts and specific projects, the council did accomplish a simple vote. They voted in favor of the initiative, 6-3. Members Rob Zotti, David Halter, and Keaton West dissented.

Well into the meeting, Councilman Rob Zotti stopped the banter. He asked if they could get a consensus on whether it was worth going after or not. He brought up the point that they would not have a cap at that point.

“We don’t know the limit, but I think tonight we have to step forward,” said Zotti. “Are we in support of this in any way? We don’t know the cap yet. The County hasn’t set that yet. Nobody has.”

Councilmember Tim Robinson made the point that the voters would need to know what it would cost them.

“Is this going to cost them a cup of coffee, or are they not going to get to send their kid to band camp this summer?” said Robinson.

Rock Springs Mayor Timothy Kaumo stated he thought that the council was getting into the weeds and suggested that they call for a vote. He suggested waiting to see what the County Commissioners bring forward as far as a cap and a time frame.

“Then we can take a look at the list that we may have from our department heads and see what we feel is necessary and move forward from there,” said Kaumo.

Robinson made a point to thank West for the work he has put in as liaison to the Specific Tax Committee.

“I appreciate the fact that you are against it, but you still worked on it, and I think that shows a lot of character and also adds transparency to the project,” said Robinson. “So, thanks for heading this up.”

West shared that it has been a conflicting experience for him.

Kaumo summed up the meeting. “We are not agreeing on approving projects. It’s our goal to bring the projects out to the voters and let them make a decision whether they are for the projects or not.”

Kaumo said he would schedule a public workshop to allow everyone to participate in drafting a list of priorities and needs that they feel are essential for voters.

“We’ll have that discussion, and hash through that,” said Kaumo.