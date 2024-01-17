Rock Springs City Council meets Tuesday night

Rock Springs City Council accepting donation from the Women’s Club of Sweetwater County.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

January 16, 2024 — The Rock Springs City Council met tonight, received a donation, discussed budget resolutions, and approved the request to apply for a Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Grant and a new Restaurant Liquor License.

The Women’s Club of Sweetwater County gave the Rock Springs City Council a check for their Community Impact Project to place a bench near the Veteran’s Columbarium at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. The Women’s Club of Sweetwater County has worked with Chris Doak at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery and the American Legion in Rock Springs to make this donation possible.

A new Restaurant liquor license for Los Cabos at 100 Gateway Boulevard in Rock Springs was granted and will become effective January 20, 2024.

Dave Lansang, the Director of Parks and Recreation, requested permission to apply for a Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Grant to upgrade Century Park’s infrastructure.

The City Council approved a contract with Peterbilt of Wyoming for the purchase of a new truck with a plow and sander at a cost of just over $324,843 for the Rock Springs Streets Department. Mayor Mickelson then acknowledged the hard work that the Streets Department does to maintain the roads in Rock Springs and stated how much he appreciates the work they do.

The council accepted the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation for the Phase One Final Plat for the Mustang Ridge Properties, implementing the improvements to the new subdivision in Rock Springs to be completed by DeBernardi Construction in the amount of $3,785,259.

The council then approved the contract of Wyoming Signs LLC in the amount of $300,000 for the Wayfinding Program for the City of Rock Springs. Mayor Mickelson noted that this project will be funded by Sweetwater Travel and Tourism and by the statewide lodging tax, not by the City of Rock Springs, but that it is a significant improvement for the City of Rock Springs. Councilman Randy Hanson added, “The Travel and Tourism is once again another entity that is helping better the community to guide tourists and to help keep them in Rock Springs a little bit longer, spending extra time and money. I am very excited about this program.”