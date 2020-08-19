Rock Springs city council members go head to head over internal disputes

Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 19, 2020) — During the Tuesday night Rock Springs City Council meeting Mayor Kaumo declared the month of August to be Immunization Awareness month, and declared the month of September to be Hunger Action Month. Pictured are members of the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies and their partners.

Advertisement

After the Presentations and Proclamations portion of the meeting, the council moved on to petitions where there were multiple heated discussions about the RFP Process. The end result was a decision for city council members to be more involved in the process, even going as far as council members becoming sitting members on the City Selection Committee.

Continuing on, Mayor Kaumo gave a presentation on ‘haters’ in the council and in the community. Tensions arose as screen shots of text messages and Facebook posts were brought to light and disputed. Many council members expressed their embarrassment over the bickering and the “drama” in and out of council meetings. To watch the entire discussion, click on the link here

Wyo4News will continue to post updates for the RFP Process as information becomes available.