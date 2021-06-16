Rock Springs City Council raises water and sewer rates, approve 2021-22 FY budget

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 15, 2021) – The Rock Springs City Council unanimously approved to increase water and sewer rates, as well as the 2021-22 fiscal year budget, during its meeting on Tuesday.

The proposed sewer increase of 2% will go into effect on July 1, increasing the user fee from $0.05025 per cubic foot to $0.05126 per cubic foot. The minimum monthly sewer charge will increase from $13.47 to $13.74.

The water rates will increase by 6%, beginning on the same date.

2021-2022 Fiscal Year Budget

The estimated total cash and revenues for the 2021-22 fiscal year budget is $39,868,044.28.

The bulk of the general fund requirements go to emergency response agencies. Rock Springs Police Department is set to receive $8,448,356.36 and Rock Springs Fire Department will receive $5,512,340. The city’s street department is set to receive $3,955,540.

City workers will also see increase in their compensation rates from 3.76% to 4.53%.

Further details of general fund requirements:

Indoor Recreation Center: $2,417,598.00

Golf Course: $1,764,036.40

Parks Department: $1,249,182.00

Civic Center: $1,173,400.00

Mayor/Council: $197,100.00

City Attorney: $565,500.00

City Buildings: $387,900.00

City Court: $406,379.00