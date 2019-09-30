Rock Springs City Council To Meet Tomorrow, October 1

Rock Springs, WY (9/30/19) – The Rock Springs City Council will be meeting in regular session on Tuesday, October 1.
Some scheduled agenda items include bid openings on the Bunning Park area rehabilitation project, a request from the Finance Department for approval of the Fiscal Year 2020 Final Budget and a request from the Sweetwater County Library System for an additional $10,000.00 funding appropriation for a Children’s Discovery Center to be installed at the Rock Springs Library.
Presentations and Proclamations include Sweetwater County Library System: Jason Grubb, Director—Children’s Discovery Center at the Rock Springs Library, Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The Rock Springs City Council will meet at City Hall at 7:00 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.