ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 26, 2020) — The Rock Springs City Council will be meeting tonight in special session.

According to the agenda, members of International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1499 and the City of Rock Springs will be meeting to initiate the negotiation process for the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the IAFF Local 1499 and the City of Rock Springs.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Rock Springs City Hall.