Rock Springs City Council Will Meet Tonight

Rock Springs, WY (9/17/19) – The Rock Springs City Council will be meeting regular session tonight.

Some items on the agenda include bid openings for police vehicles, the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport’s Air Service Cooperative Agreement, and a public hearing on a joint grant application with the City of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County for the purpose of obtaining emergency portable radio equipment for the City of Rock Springs.

Scheduled presentations and proclamations include; War Veterans Presentation: Harry Holler, My Life Awareness Week, Diaper Need Awareness Week, and Suicide Prevention & Awareness Month.

The meeting will take place at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall.