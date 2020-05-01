Rock Springs City Hall and URA offices to open Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 1, 2020) — The City of Rock Springs announced Thursday, on a Facebook post, the Rock Springs City Hall and the Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency will be open to the public starting this coming Monday, May 4.

The post points out that social distancing measures will be in place. Patrons will required to practice physical distancing, and all patrons and staff working with the public will be required to use face coverings with the staff being instructed not to serve anyone who is not wearing a face covering.

The City of Rock Springs also announced Thursday that both the Family Recreation Center and Civic Centers would also be opening this Monday. There will be some limitations on services provided.

Patrons will be able to use the gym areas, exercise equipment and lap pools with limitations on the number of people in each area. Proper social distancing will be required and it is highly recommended that patrons wear face coverings. Read more here.