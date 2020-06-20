Rock Springs Civic Center 5K Color Run this Monday

ROCK SPRNGS, WYOMING (June 20, 2020) — The Rock Springs Civic Center will be putting on their Family Fun Run “Color Run” this Monday at 6:30. The event will be a 5K run or walk with registration beginning at 6 p.m. at Pilot Butte Elementary School, 1003 Summit Drive.

It is recommended that participants in the Color Run wear white to show off the colors.

Family Fun Runs are for residents of all ages, but adults must be present for runners 12 and younger.

The Rock Springs Civic Center will also be putting on “Mud and Suds” 5K run/walk on July 20.