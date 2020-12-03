Rock Springs community can save the mural

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 2, 2020) – Around the world, precious masterpieces have either been lost or demolished due to natural disasters, war and vandalism over the last few millenniums.

Advertisement

Presently, a beloved mural will be lost due to upcoming renovations at a historic building in Downtown Rock Springs.

Restoration of the First Security Bank building will require the “Disarming” mural by Rose Klein to be destroyed. The mural was painted in the summer of 2018 and depicts the history and struggle of Chinese immigrants in our community.

According to Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Manager, Chad Banks, high quality photos had been taken of the mural. They hope to replicate it onto banner material (actual sized) to be permanently placed on the side of the Mountain Bay Scuba building at 128 Elk Street, across from Cannon Park but the public’s help is needed.

“The cost to save this mural is over $3,000,” Banks said. “With the cancellations of most of our fundraisers this year, this would be very difficult to accomplish on our own.”

RSNB is kicking off the Save The Mural campaign by matching the first $1,000. The local financial institution would like to see $3,000 raised from the community at large to match their donation and save the mural in Downtown Rock Springs.

Advertisement

“We really like to support things that either have a real purpose in helping our community such as the recycling center, beautification projects and of course, murals,” Ben Hansen, RSNB President expressed.

Banks added, “RSNB’s $1,000 match is a huge step and a great way to kick it off.”

Murals throughout Downtown Rock Springs help make the community lively and artistic. The murals have appeared on social media feeds from visitors and residents, helping spread positive images about Rock Springs.

Banks also expressed gratitude for the continued support from current donors and hopes more individuals will be interested in donating.

According to Banks, any amount is appreciated and all donations are tax-deductible (above the amount of the gift). If you’d like to make a contribution, please mail it to us at 603 S Main Street, Rock Springs, WY 82901 with “Save The Mural” on the memo line. Donations can also be made on downtownrs.com.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.