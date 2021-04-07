Rock Springs Council approves $1.013 million COVID-19 relief grant for SWRA

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 6, 2021) – The Rock Springs City Council unanimously approved a $1,013,325 Coronavirus Relief Grant agreement between the Federal Aviation Administration, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, Sweetwater County and the city on Tuesday.

Sweetwater County Commissioners approved the agreement earlier on Tuesday.

The $1,013,325 is to provide economic relief to the local airport for losses experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The relief funds reflect $1,008,173, while the concessions relief reflects $5,152 in losses experienced during the pandemic.

The relief grant is part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act (CRRSAA), which was signed into law back in late December 2020. It includes nearly $2 billion in funds to be awarded as economic relief to eligible United States airports and concessions to prevent, prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 virus.

According to the Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program, an airport sponsor may use these funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, combating the spread of the virus at the airport and debt service payments.

Funds may not be used for any purpose not directly related to the airport.