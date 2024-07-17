Rock Springs Council approves new golf cart bid request

Rock Springs City Hall – Wyo4News Photo

July 17, 2024 — Wyo4News

On Tuesday night, the Rock Springs City Council unanimously approved a request from the Park and Rec. Department to seek bids to replace the golf carts at the White Mountain Golf Course.

Prior to approving the bid request, the Council pointed out that the golf carts would only be used at the local golf course and had nothing to do with the golf carts currently used by the National High School Finals Rodeo, which is underway at the Sweetwater Events Complex. A private vendor provides the rodeo golf carts.

According to the golf cart purchase bid request, the current fleet of golf carts at the White Mountain Golf Cours is in its seventh year of operation, which is one year longer than normal. Maintenance issues become a factor for the older carts. The bid request mentions that golf cart rentals now generate over $250,000 per year in revenue.