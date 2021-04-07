Rock Springs Council listens to bids for first phase of Bitter Creek Project

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 7, 2021) – The Rock Springs City Council listened to four bids from local construction companies regarding the first phase of the Bitter Creek Restoration Project on Tuesday.

The lowest bidder for the project was Coleman Construction Inc., which is located in Rock Springs. Their bid was around $4.506 million.

The largest bid came from Lewis & Lewis Inc. coming in at around $7.139 million. Lewis & Lewis is located in Rock Springs

De Bernardi Construction Co., also a Rock Springs company, had the second lowest at around $5.066 million.

Reiman Construction from Cheyenne placed a $6.193 million bid on the project.

The city council did not make a decision at Tuesday’s meeting.