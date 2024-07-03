Rock Springs Council OK’s downtown open container ordinance

July 3 – Wyo4News

The Rock Springs City Council unanimously approved on third reading an ordinance that would allow adults to consume liquor or a malt beverage while being outside in the downtown Rock Springs area. That ordinance will be in effect from June 1 to September 30 between 10 a.m. and midnight.

All beverages must be in a plastic container and purchased from a Downtown Rock Springs location. The person with the approved container would also need to wear a wristband provided by the Downtown Rock Springs establishment in order to avoid violations of the city open container law.

Among other items, the Council unanimously approved one-year service agreements with Sweetwater County Transit Authority (STAR Transit) and the Ray Lavato Recycling Center.

