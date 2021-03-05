Rock Springs defeats Pinedale, 5-4, in first game of hockey state tournament

Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 5, 2021) – Rock Springs and Pinedale opened up the 2021 Bantam B/C State Championship tournament at the Rock Springs Family Rec Center.

Rock Springs defeated Pinedale 5-4 in a very close game. Aiden Schweitzer would give Rock Springs the lead, scoring the first goal of the game at 2:18 in the first period. Pinedale would tie the game shortly after, with a goal from Edwin Vega at 5:08 in the first.

The game would remain tied at the first intermission, but Brody Bodenhagen from Rock Springs would score 26 seconds in the second period to give the Miners a 2-1 lead. Pinedale would answer with two goals from Dace Rhea and Christian Sosa Sanchez to give the Glaciers a 3-2 at the second intermission.

Two minutes into the third period, Rock Springs would get a goal from Breckin McElhaney, evening up the score 3-3. The tied game would be short lived, as Bo Danze from Pinedale would score the go ahead goal at 3:38 in the third. Rock Springs would come right back, with Kalub Padilla hitting a shot from the top of the circle to tie the game at 4. With 8:47 left in the game, McElhaney would score the game winner.

Rock Springs goaltender Zachary Schoenfeld played well in net stopping 43 of 47 shots. Pinedale goaltender Tyler Currah stopped 28 of 33 shots.

Next up for Rock Springs will be Laramie at 9 p.m. tonight. Pinedale will face Cheyenne at 7:30 Saturday morning.