Rock Springs District Young Author winners announced tonight

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Beginning in November, students in Kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to create a Fiction, Non-Fiction, Graphic Novel, or Poetry entry to be judged at the district and hopefully state levels. This competition provides a space for the students to express themselves creatively through their writing, while also being able to share their work.

Tonight the students from all School District #1 schools were recognized for their work and accomplishments thus far in their writing journey. To move forward to the state level in the competition, the students must place at their district level. The following list of students is those whose work was recognized tonight. Winners and placements will be announced at a later date.

Non Fiction

Leila Nilles

Mason Hellickson

Keegan Bertagnolli

Blaire Timmons

Charlotte Williams

Roslyn Hurd

Maleya Nicholson

Brandi Homer

Bracken Hellickson

Aaliyah Bronz

Shilorniah Aiono

Ella Beattie

Darius Swenson

Lyric Mudd

Colin McAlister

Yatsadi Moreno

Natalie Nussbaum

River Cole

Sabrina Fletcher

Dakota Salgado

Alaina Kothe

Weston White

Rosie Skinner

Dawson Froton

Fiction

Adryan Barnes

Bethanie Newport

Abigail Celeste Martinez

Maddox Lee

Madilyn Alvarez

Bennett Pedro

Lynly Durrans

Elliot Boling

Kolbee Curtis

Skylar Jackson-Dunn

Flynn Jackson-Dunn

Edna Vesterby

Eleanor George

Brilee Jex

Serenity Bowers

Madeline Chukk

Kaylee Parker

Arthur VanGeertruyden

Brooklyn Jackson-Dunn

Annalee Durrant

Hadlee Taylor Jensen

Naiya Crosby

Madison Lockhart Smith

Rikkilynn Bates

Sadie Woodward

Joel Carillo

Adeline Aanerud

Rowan Keele

Natalie Mitchell

Katie Waters

Adryan Barnes

Minty Allred

Addison Marcy

Makaylee Hitt

Alaine Kothe

Harmonee Pebbels

Nakeysha Perez

Wynn Pedro

Felyx Aimone

Ray Pedri

Wyatt Gamble

Graphic Novel

Brielle Hardinger

Gabe Neal

Male Hardinger

Jenalee Blumel

Avery Schuler

Lianna Galvan

Hunter Loredo

Abby Benten

Paisley Jones

Alaina Kothe

Poetry

Bennett Pedri

Ophelia Maes

Raymond Brown

Santos Rivas

Aliyah Copeland

Luke Wesley Durrant

Matthew Stephensen

Allyson Sagastume

Alec Coca

Sophie Jackson

Kimber James

Braleigh Bentley

Karley Keslar

Rachelle Rodriguez

Arya Jackson

Laura Ramos

Jordyn VanAusdle

Addison Nations

Adrianna Krotzer

Makaylee Hitt

Alaina Kothe

Timothy Campbell

Harmonee Pebbels

The winning entires and authors from the state level will be recognized at the State Young Authors Celebration later this spring.