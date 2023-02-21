Rock Springs District Young Author winners announced tonight

Emma Marsing, [email protected]
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Beginning in November, students in Kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to create a Fiction, Non-Fiction, Graphic Novel, or Poetry entry to be judged at the district and hopefully state levels. This competition provides a space for the students to express themselves creatively through their writing, while also being able to share their work.
Tonight the students from all School District #1 schools were recognized for their work and accomplishments thus far in their writing journey. To move forward to the state level in the competition, the students must place at their district level. The following list of students is those whose work was recognized tonight. Winners and placements will be announced at a later date.
Non Fiction
Leila Nilles
Mason Hellickson
Keegan Bertagnolli
Blaire Timmons
Charlotte Williams
Roslyn Hurd
Maleya Nicholson
Brandi Homer
Bracken Hellickson
Aaliyah Bronz
Shilorniah Aiono
Ella Beattie
Darius Swenson
Lyric Mudd
Colin McAlister
Yatsadi Moreno
Natalie Nussbaum
River Cole
Sabrina Fletcher
Dakota Salgado
Alaina Kothe
Weston White
Rosie Skinner
Dawson Froton
Fiction
Adryan Barnes
Bethanie Newport
Abigail Celeste Martinez
Maddox Lee
Madilyn Alvarez
Bennett Pedro
Lynly Durrans
Elliot Boling
Kolbee Curtis
Skylar Jackson-Dunn
Flynn Jackson-Dunn
Edna Vesterby
Eleanor George
Brilee Jex
Serenity Bowers
Madeline Chukk
Kaylee Parker
Arthur VanGeertruyden
Brooklyn Jackson-Dunn
Annalee Durrant
Hadlee Taylor Jensen
Naiya Crosby
Madison Lockhart Smith
Rikkilynn Bates
Sadie Woodward
Joel Carillo
Adeline Aanerud
Rowan Keele
Natalie Mitchell
Katie Waters
Adryan Barnes
Minty Allred
Addison Marcy
Makaylee Hitt
Alaine Kothe
Harmonee Pebbels
Nakeysha Perez
Wynn Pedro
Felyx Aimone
Ray Pedri
Wyatt Gamble
Graphic Novel
Brielle Hardinger
Gabe Neal
Male Hardinger
Jenalee Blumel
Avery Schuler
Lianna Galvan
Hunter Loredo
Abby Benten
Paisley Jones
Alaina Kothe
Poetry
Bennett Pedri
Ophelia Maes
Raymond Brown
Santos Rivas
Aliyah Copeland
Luke Wesley Durrant
Matthew Stephensen
Allyson Sagastume
Alec Coca
Sophie Jackson
Kimber James
Braleigh Bentley
Karley Keslar
Rachelle Rodriguez
Arya Jackson
Laura Ramos
Jordyn VanAusdle
Addison Nations
Adrianna Krotzer
Makaylee Hitt
Alaina Kothe
Timothy Campbell
Harmonee Pebbels
The winning entires and authors from the state level will be recognized at the State Young Authors Celebration later this spring.