Rock Springs Bitter Creek Dog Park

November 29, 2021 — The City of Rock Springs Bitter Creek Dog Park will be closed tomorrow. The park is located on West Center Street near Rock Springs Animal Control.

Tuesday’s closer is due to construction activities related to the Bitter Creek Restoration Project.

According to a post on the City of Rock Springs Facebook page, the “Bark Park” is expected to be open for public use on its regular schedule on Wednesday.