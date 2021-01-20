Rock Springs ‘Downtown First Awards’ nomination deadline nearing

Advertisement

January 20. 2021 — The deadline to submit nominees for the 2021 Downtown First Awards is Monday, February 1. The community is invited to nominate businesses, organizations, and individuals deserving of recognition. The awards will be given out at the Downtown Rock Springs/URA annual volunteer event that will take place at a yet to be announced date.

Nominations for various awards, as listed below, can be submitted to the Downtown Rock Springs/URA office at 206 South Main Steet. Nominated businesses, merchants, or organizations must be located in the Downtown Rock Springs focus area, and nominated individuals must live, work or volunteer in the focus area. A nomination form is available here. Organizers are asking that you submit a separate form for each nominee.

An independent selection committee reviews nominations and selects winners in each award category (Rock Springs Main Street/URA board members are not eligible for awards).

Award Categories:

Outstanding Downtown Business – Presented to a business located within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area.

Spirit of Downtown Award – Presented to a business, organization, or individual who exemplifies Downtown in their actions.

Outstanding New Business/Merchant Opened in 2020 – Presented to a business or merchant located within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area that has opened or relocated to the district in 2020.

Better Rock Springs Beautification Award – Presented to a business or property owner within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area that has made improvements to his/her property or otherwise contributed to Downtown Rock’s beautification.

Outstanding Individual within a Company or Organization – Presented to an individual who, as a representative of his/her company or organization, serves to enhance the downtown experience.

Outstanding Volunteer – Presented to an individual or group whose volunteerism within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area enhances the downtown experience.